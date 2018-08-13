× Police chief could manage Petersburg fire department after fire chief resigns

PETERSBURG, Va. — Dennis Rubin will resign as Petersburg fire chief this month, the City of Petersburg announced Monday. Rubin has been Petersburg’s fire since for one year.

“Chief Rubin has significantly enhanced the fire department during his time in Petersburg,” Petersburg City

Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides wrote in an email. “While we are sad to see him go, we are 100 percent understanding of his decision to be closer to his family.”

Ferrell-Benavides has proposed appointing Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller as the city’s Managing Director for Public Safety to manage both the police and fire departments until the city hires a new fire chief, a city spokesperson announced.

“Both Police and Fire will have strong Deputies to carry out the day-to-day operations of each department,” the spokesperson said. “This is an innovative interim solution that carries the potential of substantial cost savings for the City, while simultaneously bringing greater coordination between the two public safety departments.”

