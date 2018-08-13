× Richmond Police seek Southwood shooting suspects

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are searching for two men suspected of shooting one person and assaulting another person during a Saturday morning robbery.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, the suspected approached the men along the 1700 block of Clarkson Road, according to police.

After one of the suspects pulled out a gun, the victims tried to run away , police said.

to flee on foot. One of the suspects assaulted one of the victims before shooting the other and leaving on foot.

“The suspects assaulted one victim and shot the other,” a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. “The suspects then left the area on foot.”

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

“The first suspect was described as a Latino male with a dark complexion and a mustache who wore a black shirt and black trousers,” the Richmond Police spokesperson continued. “The second suspect was described as a Latino male with a light complexion who wore a white shirt, black trousers and a beanie-style hat.”

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the two suspects to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.