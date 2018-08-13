Charlottesville residents return to daily life day after demonstrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Just one day after demonstrators marched through the streets of Charlottesville on the anniversary of the Unite the Right rally, the city was quiet.

"If you had come to town today you wouldn’t know anything had gone here," said Charlottesville native, Jason Judy.

Where police perimeters once blocked chanting protestors on Sunday, Charlotesville natives now opened their businesses, grabbed their coffee, and took a morning stroll.

"I was watching them last night as they were pulling up all the barricades and fences, and I got up this morning and everything was gone. Like nothing ever happened," said Judy.

But Judy said this kind of transformation is nothing new.

"Sadly enough this isn’t our first or even second time experiencing this. It’s become part of life downtown," he said.

Others who came out in force Sunday said the division in the city, and across the nation runs deep.

"It don’t just play back for a year ago it plays back for generations," said one demonstrator.

Demonstrators said even when that division is not seen or heard, it's felt.

"For this community, this place has a special place in our heart -- very painful -- where we'll always remember."

Police said they made at least eight arrests throughout the weekend. One person was arrested twice.

Police also said they are still searching for a person who attacked an officer during this weekend’s rallies.

A press conference will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. to provide further updates on the weekend.