Suspect killed, deputy hurt in Amherst County shootout

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that involved an Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy was hurt and a suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire following a Sunday morning pursuit.

“At approximately 11:20 [Sunday morning] deputies attempted to stop a vehicle matching a description of a vehicle sought in Nelson County. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed along Route 29 south in the area of Spencer Mountain Road,” a press released from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office read. “Upon crashing, shots were fired and an Amherst Sheriff’s Deputy was struck in the leg. Further shots were exchanged and the suspect is now deceased.”

The deputy was taken to the hospital and expected to be released later Sunday.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

