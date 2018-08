Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA - Richmond-based ensemble, Triple Crossing Jazz Project, is here to perform two songs "Agua De Beber" and "I'm Beginning to see The Light". You can catch Triple Crossing Jazz Project all over Richmond including, Thursday, August 16th at the Dominion Energy Jazz Cafe at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Follow this talented group: http://saxswinger.wixsite.com/tcjp2