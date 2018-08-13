Gunman covered face while robbing Chesterfield store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police released photos of a gunman who covered his face while robbing a 7-Eleven in Chesterfield.

"[The] man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident. "The suspect is described as a white male wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. His face was covered during the incident. No one was injured."

The crime was reported Sunday, at about 11 p.m., at the 7-Eleven along the 6100 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, near Chippenham Parkway.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.