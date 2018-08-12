Sunday storms: heavy rain and gusty winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The chances for showers and storms will increase Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening as an upper-level area of low pressure approaches from the northwest.

Isolated storms are possible in all areas early in the afternoon, but storms will be more common across western Virginia. A cluster of storms will track across the Commonwealth during the afternoon into the evening. Storms will exit to the east during the late evening and overnight.

Due to the high humidity, storms will produce very heavy rainfall with over one inch possible in under an hour. Isolated storms could have strong wind gusts.

The area of low pressure will cause more showers and storms on Monday, but the rain should be a bit more widely scattered.

Rain chances will diminish Tuesday into Wednesday.

