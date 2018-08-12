Storms cancel final day of Richmond Jazz Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — Storms have cancelled the remainder of the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont on Sunday.

Officials made the announcement Sunday evening on their Facebook page.

“Due to current lightening, high winds and the forecast of severe thunderstorms throughout the remainder of the evening, the Richmond Jazz Festival has been canceled,” officials posted at just after 5 p.m.

“We share your disappointment but your safety is our ultimate priority,” another posts reads. “Please safely exit the venue to Hampton Street, where GRTC shuttles are running to Dogwood Dell and City Stadium.”

Events were scheduled through 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The four-day festival featured Gladys Knight, The O’Jays, Euge Groove, Nelson Rangell & Steve Oliver, Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight and many others.