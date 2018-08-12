4 people arrested in Charlottesville on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Four people were arrested in Charlottesville on Sunday during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the deadly "Unite the Right" rally.

Charlottesville officials said that as of 4 p.m. two men and two women were arrested for "incidents in and around the downtown area."

Jesse T. Beard, 42, of Charlottesville, was arrested by Virginia State Police on one count of obstruction of free passage.

"At approximately 11:04 a.m., Beard deliberately positioned himself in front of police motorcycle units, which were attempting to provide safe passage for a group of demonstrators in the area of Preston Avenue and Eighth Street."

He was released on a summons. Martin E. Clevenger, 29, of Spotsylvania, and Veronica H. Fitzhugh, 40, Charlottesville, were arrested by Virginia State Police on one count each of disorderly conduct.

"Around 11:25 a.m., Clevenger approached Market Street Park and stopped to the salute the Lee statue. A small group gathered around Clevenger and began to verbally engage with him. During that exchange, a verbal altercation between Fitzhugh and Clevenger became physical. "

Both individuals were released on a summons. Chloe J. Lubin, 29, of Portland, Maine, was arrested by Virginia State Police on charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and possession of a concealed weapon. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

"At approximately 2:10 p.m., a state trooper observed Lubin spit in the face of a demonstrator in the area of Fourth and Water streets. As the trooper attempted to take her into custody, she clung to another demonstrator. Upon her arrest, she was found to be in possession of a metal baton."

Lubin was released on an unsecured bond.

"The City of Charlottesville, Charlottesville Police and all partner agencies involved in safeguarding the Greater Charlottesville Region throughout the weekend continue to remain vigilant in anticipation of planned events," city officials said in a news release.