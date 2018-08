Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Saturday's sportscast:

The Washington Redskins have to play the 2018 season without Derrius Guice, who tore his ACL in the team's preseason loss to the Patriots. Despite limited time with the team, Guice's absence will loom large.

Redskins wide receiver Robert Davis will miss the 2018 season after he broke his leg and tore his LCL during the team's seven on seven drills.

Washington will host the New York Jets for three joint practices starting Sunday afternoon.