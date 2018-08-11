Rain chances increasing this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend will have some showers and storms around at times, but there will be many dry hours in between.

A disturbance caused some showers early Saturday morning, but more scattered showers and storms will be around in the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is a bit higher near a front across southern Virginia.

An upper-level area of low pressure will be to our west Sunday into Monday. This will increase the chance of showers and storms a bit more, especially from mid-afternoon through evening. Both days will have many dry hours.

Due to the muggy air in place, storms will produce heavy, localized rainfall. Rainfall totals over an inch are possible by Sunday night, with additional downpours on Monday.

This pattern will break down on Tuesday, and dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 90s for the middle and end of the week. A cold front will bring scattered storms Friday, followed by highs in the 80s next weekend.

