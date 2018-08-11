Man wounded in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was wounded in Richmond’s Southside early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road off Warwick Road just after midnight.

That is where officers found the shooting victim.

There was no word on his condition at last check.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.