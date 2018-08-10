× William & Mary revokes Bill Cosby’s honorary degree

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The William and Mary Board of Visitors voted to rescind the honorary Master of Arts degree awarded to Bill Cosby in 1993 August 10.

“Since that degree was bestowed, information came to light and was confirmed that Mr. Cosby engaged in abhorrent conduct antithetical to our university’s core values,” a statement from the Board of Visitors read. “Cosby was afforded due process and has now been criminally convicted in a court of law.”

William and Mary is the latest in a string of colleges and universities to revoke honorary degrees for Cosby, who was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Other degrees revoked included his degrees from Yale and the University of Pennsylvania.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences also voted to expel Cosby from its membership.