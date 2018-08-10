Sizzlin’ Filet Mignon

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tim Parker from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar shared his restaurant’s recipe for steak and potato waffles.
http://www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Filet and Potato Waffle Recipe
Ingredients:
2 Filet Mignons, 6 oz each
½ tsp- Kosher Salt
¼ tsp- Black Pepper
1 TBSP- Canola Oil
1 Each- Potato Waffle
.2 oz wt- Arugula
2 lbs- Mashed Potatoes (can use store bought)
¼ tsp- Cayenne Pepper
2 Each- Eggs
4 oz wt- Cheddar Cheese, 3/16” Grated
3.75 oz wt- Flour
1 tsp- Baking Powder
As needed- Pan Spray
Procedure:
Season both sides of the Filet with salt and pepper, then place in a heated sauté pan with oil.
With medium/ high heat, sear each side for 2 minutes, cook filet in oven at 400⁰ until desired temperature is reached.
While letting your filet rest for 4-5, turn waffle iron on to setting #4 and add all Potato Waffle ingredients into a large mixing bowl.
Hand mix ingredients (gloves recommended) and portion into 6 oz rounds.
Use pan spray to oil waffle maker and place 1 round in waffle iron to cook for around 2 ½ minutes (Repeat for each round).
Place rounds on parchment paper and set on a sheet pan to continue cooking in oven for 2 minutes at 400⁰.
Cut potato waffles in quarters, neatly place on a bed of fresh arugula, top off entrée with your perfectly cooked filet.
Chef’s Tip: Add special toppings including a demi glaze and green onion garnish. Don’t forget a side of creamy horseradish