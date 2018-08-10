Sizzlin’ Filet Mignon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tim Parker from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar shared his restaurant’s recipe for steak and potato waffles.

http://www.flemingssteakhouse.com

Filet and Potato Waffle Recipe

Ingredients:

2 Filet Mignons, 6 oz each

½ tsp- Kosher Salt

¼ tsp- Black Pepper

1 TBSP- Canola Oil

1 Each- Potato Waffle

.2 oz wt- Arugula

2 lbs- Mashed Potatoes (can use store bought)

¼ tsp- Cayenne Pepper

2 Each- Eggs

4 oz wt- Cheddar Cheese, 3/16” Grated

3.75 oz wt- Flour

1 tsp- Baking Powder

As needed- Pan Spray

Procedure:

Season both sides of the Filet with salt and pepper, then place in a heated sauté pan with oil.

With medium/ high heat, sear each side for 2 minutes, cook filet in oven at 400⁰ until desired temperature is reached.

While letting your filet rest for 4-5, turn waffle iron on to setting #4 and add all Potato Waffle ingredients into a large mixing bowl.

Hand mix ingredients (gloves recommended) and portion into 6 oz rounds.

Use pan spray to oil waffle maker and place 1 round in waffle iron to cook for around 2 ½ minutes (Repeat for each round).

Place rounds on parchment paper and set on a sheet pan to continue cooking in oven for 2 minutes at 400⁰.

Cut potato waffles in quarters, neatly place on a bed of fresh arugula, top off entrée with your perfectly cooked filet.

Chef’s Tip: Add special toppings including a demi glaze and green onion garnish. Don’t forget a side of creamy horseradish