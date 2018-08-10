× Ramen soup factory spilling over with expansion in Chesterfield

A well-known ramen noodle soup brand is looking to beef up its already-massive local manufacturing facility.

Maruchan Virginia Inc., which makes Maruchan ramen noodle packs, last week submitted an application to expand its factory at 8101 Whitepine Road in the county’s Airport Industrial Park by about 30,000 square feet to increase its spice manufacturing operations.

The company wants to build a new two-story building on about 2.5 acres at the rear of its existing 600,000-square-foot building, according to the submitted site plans. The company’s campus in the park spans 54 acres.

No new jobs will be created by the expansion, the plans stated.

