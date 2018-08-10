Woman hurt in strong-armed robbery in Chesterfield, Crime Insider says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A woman was injured in a strong-armed robbed Friday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources said the woman was robbed on Meadowdale Boulevard near the Bank of America just before 4 p.m.

“Busy time of day,” reporter Jon Burkett said. “A lot of folks coming and going, especially at the bank. It’s a Friday and most likely a payday for some folks.”

Forensics officers were seen taking photos of a black SUV on the scene.

There was no word on the extent of the victim's injuries.

No additional information about the circumstances of the crime was available at last check, but sources said no weapon was displayed in the robbery.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Chesterfield Police about the incident.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.