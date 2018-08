Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Vicky Mullaney is Cookbook author and entrepreneur who owns The Lodge at Black Pearl in Maryland. She is one of the headliners taking part in the 35th Annual Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show happening August 10 – 12 at the Richmond Raceway Complex. She and her sous chef Lauren Cameron fired up our backyard grill and made some duck and sausage kebobs.

https://www.lodgeatblackpearlcookbook.com/