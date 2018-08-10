How businesses are faring along GRTC Pulse route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- GRTC Pulse construction took 22 months to complete and during that time some businesses complaining that the construction was costing them customers.

GRTC Pulse is giving new life for riders like Brian Ashford.

"It’s definitely a plus. It's bringing more a lot more traffic to the local area and businesses," Ashford said.

The route is giving people a chance to explore Broad Street and Main Street.

And new businesses, like Pies and Pints, have opened on Broad Street because the rapid growth of the area and access to transportation.

Other businesses along the 7.6-mile stretch of the pulse route are experiencing a plus from the new foot traffic.

“We saw a huge increase in lunch and dinner business especially during the week . A lot of lunch costumers who wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the Pulse," said Mackie Cox, General Manager for Conch Republic Rocketts Landing.

That has staffers at Conch Republic, which closes for six weeks in the winter, wondering if the Pulse keeps their lunch business up during the week that they might be able to stay open.

In June Richmond City Council approved a near $280,000 special fund for Pulse business support. City leaders met Friday to discuss how they will use that money.

