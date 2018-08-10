× Cryptocurrency analysis firm launches in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The cryptocurrency craze has helped birth a startup in Richmond.

Coin Savage, a cryptocurrency financial services and analysis firm in Shockoe Bottom, is preparing its full launch.

After starting last fall as a crypto news and analysis website, this month the startup will unveil its main feature, a leaderboard that shows how different cryptocurrency analysts’ investments perform.

With nearly 2,000 cryptocurrencies now in existence with a combined $250 billion market cap, said the industry is underserved regarding expert analysis, co-founder Andrew Elliott said.

“There are very few other places to get good solid analysis,” Elliott said. “Mainstream analysts haven’t gotten involved yet.”

