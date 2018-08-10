× Coast Guard saves 8 from sinking boat

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Coast Guard helicopter and boat crews helped rescue eight people from a sinking charter boat about 30 miles southeast of Hatteras Inlet on Thursday, WTKR reports.

The fishing boat crew called Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at 12:21 p.m., reporting that a 44-foot white boat was taking on water.

A helicopter then dropped off a rescue swimmer and a dewatering pump to get the flooding under control.

Shortly after the helicopter’s arrival, a boat crew was at the scene to assist in the rescue.

Everyone made it back to shore safely