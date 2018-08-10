× Arrest made in rape, sexual battery case

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — After an extensive investigation, an Ashland man has been arrested and charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and object sexual pentration – all of which are felonies.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant in the 10500 block of Old Ridge Road at the residence of Edras Morales-Salguero.

After the search warrant was executed investigators located and arrested Morales-Salguero.

Morales-Salguero is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.