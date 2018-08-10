× Two suspects arrested in Stafford on drug charges

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Two suspects including a man wanted on felony assault charges were arrested on Tuesday in Stafford after sheriffs discovered numerous controlled substances and firearms.

On August 7, deputies responded to a residence in the Paradise Court area to help detectives search for 37-year-old Andre Lamar Bell, a Stafford man wanted on abduction, strangulation and assault charges.

After Bell was taken into custody, two deputies at the scene observed two males going back and forth between residences – and noticed that the tint of a vehicle parked in their driveway was too dark to be legal in Virginia.

The vehicle eventually pulled out of the driveway and stopped on Clarke Hill Road with their hazards on where deputies asked them to step outside of the car. A K9 dog alerted to the presence of marijuana, as well as a small safe containing nine small bags of a white powdery substance, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Alpha Lee, 38, of Dumfries was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, stopping on a highway and an illegal tint.

Andre S. Bell, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana and released on a summons.

Andre Lamar Bell was served his outstanding warrants as well as charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.