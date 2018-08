Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – "Rattlesnake" Dave Richardson joined us in the backyard weather garden to show off a few of his slithering friends. He has traveled for 27 years educating and entertaining crowds all over the country with his West Texas Rattlesnake Show.. You can see him at the 35th Annual Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show.

www.davesrattlers.com

VIRGINIA OUTDOOR SPORTSMAN SHOW

Fri., Aug. 10th @ 1pm - 8pm

Sat., Aug. 11th @ 10am - 7pm