Richmond SPCA is having the time of their life in 'Lip Sync Challenge' video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond SPCA is having the time of their life and they have the ‘Lip Sync Challenge’ video to prove it.

The local shelter tackled Dirty Dancing theme song, “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” in the latest Lip Sync Challenge video to hit social media.

“First responders around the country have spread the Lip Sync Challenge from coast to coast this summer, and we were inspired,” said Richmond SPCA in the Facebook post. “The staff at our humane center save lives every day, and we had the time of our lives making this video!”

Multiple shelter dogs and cats are featured throughout the video, along with Richmond SPCA staff.

Watch and tell us what you think.