Police Identify Richmond teen killed in early morning double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified the teen shot to death in a double shooting on Richmond’s southside early Thursday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Joplin Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A short time later, officers were called to a person down in the 2100 block of Joplin Avenue. When officers arrived at that scene they located Eyahlamar L. Davis, 19, down with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of Davis’ death.

The other shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet released information about a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Neighbor thought fatal Southside shooting was dream

In what he thought was a dream, neighbor Carlos Loyola said he heard those shots fired. One blew through the window of his home.

"They could kill my roommate. The bullet went all the way through -- and the bed is right by the window," said Loyola. "He jumped on the floor right away, and said he just stayed there until the cops came."

But that wasn't the last of it. Hours later, he awoke to find the back window of his new car shattered with a bullet hole in it, along with a bullet in the bed of his truck. Loyola said he slept through all of it.

"I think I’m just used to it because there’s always people shooting around here," Loyala said.

However, another neighbor we spoke with remembers the night vividly.

"It was just a pretty horrible site," he said. "Body was in the school yard. There were a lot of cops everywhere."

This neighbor said he hears gunshots often, but this time was different.

“Honestly I’ve heard shootings around here everyday but this was the first time I’ve seen someone dead up close before.”

He said his only hope now is that the family of the man killed finds some peace.

“I just hope they can get through this hard time. All prayers go out to them."