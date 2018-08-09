× Lombardy Bridge guardrail still has a gaping hole 8 months after crash

RICHMOND, Va. — The guardrail along the Lombardy Street Bridge is still snarled and exposed from where a vehicle hit a patch of ice and skid off onto the CSX railroad tracks below, over eight months ago.

The overpass, built in 1932, is located near the 1301 block of N. Lombardy Street, not far from Virginia Union University. The accident occurred on January 17, 2018; no injuries were reported.

The hole in the twisted metal was eventually blocked off by CSX, who is responsible for the repair work. Over time temporary barricades were put in place to ensure a safer route for the pedestrian traffic rerouted away from the sidewalk area beside the hole.

CSX said in a statement released to CBS 6 that they are “currently working to secure the materials and schedule the repair work for the guardrail structure on the Lombardy Street Bridge.”

“Safety is a core value at CSX. Temporary barricades have been placed to ensure a safe route for the pedestrian traffic that uses this bridge daily. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and are committed to completing the necessary repair work.”