Man killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Richmond.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded the 1800 block of Joplin Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men died and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators have not yet released information about a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.