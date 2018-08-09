× Goochland County Public School fees down about $50 for school year

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Goochland County Public Schools students will pay $50 less in back-to-school fees thanks to a unanimous school board decision to reduce and eliminate certain charges.

Instead, school division funds will now be used to provide the materials and resources that were previously purchased through the collection of these student fees.

As a result, the $10 student activity fee previously charged at the beginning of the year has been eliminated for all students. Additionally, the iPad insurance fee for 3rd through 8th graders has dropped from $30 to $20 for the school year, and the Macbook laptop insurance for high school students has been reduced from $50 to $30. Middle school band students are no longer required to pay an $8 fee and all high school Art and CTE students will no longer pay a fee to take these classes.