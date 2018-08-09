× Short Pump development scrapped along West Broad Street

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Plans for a 23-acre mixed-use development along the fringes of Short Pump have been scrapped.

Atlanta-based real estate firm Core Property Capital submitted a letter to Henrico County’s planning division last week requesting that its proposed Gateway West project at 12401 W. Broad St. be withdrawn.

Gateway West called for a cluster of up to 115 townhome buildings behind five outparcel commercial buildings lining West Broad Street across from Broad Hill Centre, including a proposed 24-hour Sheetz gas station and convenience store.

The development was set to hug the Goochland County line between The Pruitt Cos.’ Notch at West Creek and a planned Hampton Inn & Suites hotel by locally based Shamin Hotels. The site is also adjacent to proposed townhomes to the south beside the Markel | Eagle Partners’ GreenGate development.

