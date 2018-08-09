Drivers making left turns irked by long wait times on Broad Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – City officials and GRTC asked drivers to be patient during peak traffic on Broad Street, as the new Pulse system is still integrating technology aimed to improve travel.

Drivers said some of the light cycles are too short and have complained about backups during rush hour. The Pulse system eliminated left turns at some intersections and added left turn signals at others.

“They are seeing backups, especially during peak time and rush hour,” said ­­­­Kim Gray, 2nd district Richmond City Councilwoman.

Some drivers have complained they've have to wait several minutes to turn.

The National Association of City Transportation officials said 60-90 seconds is the average cycle for traffic lights.

And with the new Pulse system, traffic lights could see improvements soon.

“Transit signal priority, or TSP, it’s smart, it’s means the buses are always telling the network were there are and buses have the capability of holding a green light longer,” said Carrie Rose Pace/ GRTC.

That system is still collecting data.

“The new traffic patterns, the bus service has compounded a lot of backups but we are asking people to be patient until the light technology for the Pulse to can be installed,” Gray said.