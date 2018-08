Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Nutritional therapy practitioner and certified personal trainer, Noelle Tarr shared some kettlebell moves and two tasty recipes from her new cookbook, "Coconuts & Kettlebells"

Noelle Tarr and co-author Stefani Ruper are hosting a Book Launch Party, Sun., Aug. 12th @ 3pm at One More Page Books 2200 N. Westmoreland St. Arlington, VA.

For more information: www.coconutsandkettlebells.com