Aldi announces expanded product line in Richmond-Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. — European discount supermarket chain ALDI has taken Richmond by storm over the past four years with their unique selection of discounted, ALDI exclusive brands, energy-saving operation practices and “bring your own bag” policy.

Now, ALDI is announcing a product expansion in Richmond-Petersburg stores to offer more fresh, organic, and easy to prepare options. From now through early 2019, 20 percent of products in every store will be new selections, and fresh food options will increase by 40 percent.

New ALDI private-label products include kombucha, veggie noodles, organic meats, kale and quinoa crunch burgers, gluten-free bagels, organic almond milk, coconut milk and a full range of lactose-free and soy milk. All new products are available at all Richmond-Petersburg-area ALDI stores.

The product expansion is the next stage of the company’s accelerated growth plan, building on its more than $5 billion investment to remodel and expand its store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022.