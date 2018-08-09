× 19-year-old woman dies after shooting at Central Park McDonald’s

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The woman shot at the Central Park McDonald’s Wednesday afternoon has died from her injuries, according to Fredericksburg Police.

The female victim has been identified as 19-year-old Kentroyia Fletcher of Fredericksburg. The suspect in the fatal shooting, identified as Anthony Ellis, 22, of Fredericksburg was found dead in the woods Wednesday evening with a single gunshot wound that is believed to be self-inflicted.

Police said they received a call for shots at 2:07 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 1701 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park.

“Patrol officers responded and located one victim who was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect, a black male, flee the scene in a black, GMC Yukon XL headed towards Fall Hill Avenue,” said a police spokesperson.

Officials said an officer discovered the black SUV around 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Woodford Street.

Police said a 2007 Chevy Silverado with a utility body was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Lewis Street, which is within walking distance of where police said the suspect abandoned the SUV.

Investigators believe the vehicle may have been stolen by Ellis.

The vehicle was located just outside of Fredericksburg in Spotsylvania County.

“The Fredericksburg Police Department, along with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and the suspect. At 7:35 p.m., patrol officers heard a single gunshot in the wooded area near Allison Street and Clay Street,” the police spokesperson said.

Despite life-saving measures, Ellis was pronounced dead at 7:54 p.m.