Why you will see heavy police, fire presence in Chesterfield on Saturday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — If you notice a heavy police and fire presence around Courthouse Road Saturday morning, don’t be alarmed, its part of an active threat exercise for Chesterfield County.

Several Chesterfield County’s public safety departments are conducting active threat exercise on Saturday, August 11 at 9:30 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m.

Officials say residents can expect to hear loud noise that sound like gun shots and see a large presence of first responders.

The exercises will be held at O.B. Gates Elementary School, 10001 Courthouse Road. Courthouse Road will be closed from the Courts Complex Road to Krause Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to avoid this area.

The training will allow Chesterfield County Emergency Management, Police, Sheriff’s Office, Fire and EMS, and Public Schools to coordinate and respond to a simulated active threat situation and evaluate their collaborative response.

Approximately 300 public safety, school and county staff are expected to participate.