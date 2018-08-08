× Man faces prison time after child porn found in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County jury found Welton Thomas Terry, Sr. guilty of three counts of distribution and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Office of the Virginia Attorney General. Terry, 43, of Chesterfield faces 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in November.

“Evidence presented in court showed that the defendant was identified through an undercover investigation by a law enforcement officer into the trading of child pornography over a peer-to-peer network on the internet,” a spokesperson for the Attorney’s General Office said. “The officer came into contact with an individual who was making hundreds of files depicting child pornography available for sharing. The officer was able to download almost 50 files containing child pornography directly from the individual’s computer.”

A Chesterfield Police search of Terry’s home found additional evidence used against Terry at trial.

“Forensic examination of the defendant’s computer revealed 27 videos of child pornography depicting prepubescent female children engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the spokesperson said. “Also recovered were a data wiping program near the computer, an external hard drive containing remnants of file names synonymous with child pornography, and a notebook written by the defendant containing passages that referred to downloading, viewing, and purging child pornography.”