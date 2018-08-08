It will feel 100+ outside today in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures will spike Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. While temperatures will reach the low 90s, it will feel like 102-107 outside.

Scattered storms will become more widespread by Wednesday afternoon as high heat and humidity combine to produce an unstable atmosphere. A few storms could turn strong / severe, with large hail and damaging winds.

Slightly less-hot weather is expected Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and only a slim chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances will get a little better late this weekend into early next week, with seasonal levels of heat and humidity.