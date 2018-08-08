RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Triangle Players shared about their latest production, "Sondheim on Sondheim". Executive director, Philip Crosby and director, Doug Schneider joined us in-studio along with cast members for a scene performance from the show.

Susan Sandford and Scott Melton accompanied by John Wheelback on bass and musical director, Kim Fox on keyboard performed 'You Could Drive a Person Crazy'. The show opens on stage Wednesday, August 8th through Saturday, September 1st. All shows will be held at Robert B. Moss Theatre.. 1300 Altamont Avenue.

For schedule information visit www.rtriangle.org