RICHMOND, Va – Chef Ausar AriAnkh from the Kitchen Magician Catering Company walked us through the steps on making his salmon Caesar salad. Ausar is hosting a dinner at his restaurant Fire House 15 Saturday, August 11th from 5 to 8pm… 3011 Meadowbridge Road.

You can see more of Chef AriAnkh’s recipes at https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/

Salmon Caesar Salad - Serves 6

Ingredients

· 6 anchovy fillets packed in oil

· 1 small garlic clove

· 2 large egg yolks*

· 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

· 3/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard

· 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

· 1/2 cup vegetable oil

· 3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan

· 3 cups torn 1" pieces country bread

· 3 romaine hearts

· Kosher salt

· Freshly ground black pepper

· 6 5oz fillets of salmon

· Zest of 1 lemon & juice of lemon

· 3 tablespoons of chopped parsley

· ¼ cup of olive oil

DIRECTIONS

Chop together 6 anchovy fillets packed in oil, 1 small garlic clove, and a pinch of kosher salt. Use the side of a knife blade to mash into a paste, then scrape into a medium sized bowl. Whisk in 2 large egg yolks*, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and 3/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Adding drop by drop to start, gradually whisk in 2 tablespoons olive oil, then 1/2 cup vegetable oil; whisk until dressing is thick and glossy. Whisk in 3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan. Season with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and more lemon juice, if desired.

Toss 3 cups torn 1" pieces Italian bread or baguette with 3 tablespoons olive oil on a baking sheet; season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Bake at 375°F, tossing occasionally, until golden, 10-15 minutes.

Use whole leaves from 3 romaine hearts to feed 6 people.

Heat a sauté pan or grill to medium high. Season salmon with lemon juice, zest, salt, pepper and parsley. Cook on each side for for approximately 3 minutes or until fish reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees.

To plate up, toss romaine with dressing in bowl, add croutons. Place in serving dish and top with salmon and shaved parmesan cheese.

*Raw egg is not recommended for infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.