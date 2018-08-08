Police release 2 pics of people who may have info on Westover shooting

RICHMOND, Va. –At approximately 11:17 a.m., on Thursday, August 2, officers received a call for a person shot in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard, the Somerset Glen apartment complex formerly known as the Ashton Square apartments complex.

When police arrived, they located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the persons of interest to call Major Crimes Det. B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.