Mid-week A-List Calendar: Festivals in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — Filipino Festival – August 10 & 11

Friday, 5 pm to 10 pm and Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm, the Filipino Festival, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, Henrico, Look forward to plenty of Filipino dishes, craft beer, wine, vendors, crafts and entertainment. The featured band is Harley Boone along with Remnants Rock ‘n Soul and D’Originals. There will also be Hot Hula, Zumba and plenty of popular line dances throughout the weekend. Admission will be free for all. For more information, visit www.filipinofestival.org.

Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival – August 11

The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival is set for Saturday, at Rockett’s Landing, 5000 Old Osbourne Turnpike. Watch teams of 22 race in 40-foot canoes decorated with Chinese dragon heads and tails. The opening ceremony will be held at 7:30 am and the first race at 8:30 am. Admission is free. For details visit https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/richmond-international-dragon-boat-festival/

35th Annual Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show August 10 – 12, Richmond Raceway Complex

Virginia’s largest and longest running hunting show, more than 200 exhibitors from 25 states, displaying and promoting everything from hunting gear and clothing to knives, taxidermists and hunt clubs. Other highlights include the Virginia State Turkey Calling Championship, a kid’s decoy painting area, wild game cooking seminars, wildlife artists and carvers, archery demo area and Daisy BB Gun Range. The show is jam-packed with celebrity outdoor sportsmen appearances, seminars and demos including:

Friday, August 10, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 11, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 12, 1 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$5 Friday, $10 Saturday and Sunday,16 and under free. Free admission Sunday only for: ACTIVE police, fire, EMT, military, first responders with valid ID. Details https://www.sportsmanshow.com/

Richmond Jazz Festival – August 9-12 at Maymont

Featuring Gladys Knight. The O’Jays, Euge Groove, Nelson Rangell & Steve Oliver, Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight, and many others. Complete details at https://richmondjazzfestival.com/

AfroFest RVA August 11, noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, at Pine Camp Arts and Community Center, 4901 Old Brook Road. This free festival is presented by the city of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) and the African Community Network. Festival attendees will learn more about African countries while enjoying cultural performances, drumming by Okyerema Asante and music by DJ Fidel, a fashion show of African apparel, children’s activities, food and much more. Vendors will have African clothes, art and other various merchandise available for purchase. A highlight is the championship soccer match between Cameroon and Ghana at noon on August 11 on the Pine Camp athletic field. The championship match concludes the round robin tournament of six African nations. For more information on the 2018 AfroFest RVA or on the African Community Network, please call (804) 389-4488. The 2018 AfroFest RVA is part of PRCF’s 62nd Festival of heARTS.

Carytown Watermelon Festival August 12, 10am – 6pm

The festival runs Sunday, featuring Big bands, jugglers, and folk acts will entertain from 5 outdoor stages – presented by Capital One. This year’s Carytown Watermelon Festival – presented by Publix Super Markets – there are about 50 performances scheduled and more than one hundred street vendors. For details visit http://www.carytownrva.com/watermelon-festival.html

Innsbrook after Hours Concert Series, Bud Light Presents Innsbrook After Hours 2018

August 16 – Dark Star Orchestra; August 17 – Jamie Johnson; August 22, gates open 5pm – ZZ Top; August 23, gates open 5pm – Kool & The Gang; August 23 -Kool & The Gang; August 29 – Billy Currington; September 12, gates open 5pm – Ziggy Marley & Steel Pulse;September 22 – Alison Krauss; All ages are welcome. All seats in Gold Circle require tickets. In general admission lawn, kids 10 and under are free with paying adult. Details http://innsbrookafterhours.com/

Downtown Family Reunion August 18, 4 – 11pm in Abner Clay Park, Jackson Ward, A Celebration of African-American folk-life is a downtown weekend festival that celebrates African-American folk-life with world music and dance, the Heritage Market, special children’s events, interactive site demonstrations and delicious down home food. It is designed to show aspects of West African cultural traditions that are African-American and that have been absorbed by the American South. For details visit http://efsinc.org/events/festivals/down-home-family-reunion/

Hanover Firefighters Crab Feast August 18, gates open 1 pm at Cold Harbor Ruritan Park at Walnut Grove. General Admission tickets are $40 and are only available during the pre-sale period (July 8th @ 10am – Aug. 15th @ 9PM). Admission tickets will not be sold at the gate, and will only be available through online sales, and sales at local Hanover vendors. Children 5 years old and under are admitted free with a paying adult. For details visit https://www.hanoverfirefightersevents.com/crab-feast-2018/

Crab Feast August 25, 12 – 7pm, Hadad’s Lake, 7900 Osborne Turnpike , $30 ticket is for all you can eat Crabs, admission into park and Dog/Burgers while they last. $20 ticket is for non Crab eaters but includes admission and dogs and burgers. One or the other not BOTH. Tickets at Eventbrite or call 804-640-6103.

Chesterfield County Fair August 24 – September 1, Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, Military Appreciation Day and Parade August 26, Details visit http://chesterfieldcountyfair.org/

Norfolk Jazz Festival, August 24 & 25, Town point Park, Norfolk, Friday & Saturday, August 24-25, 2018, Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, Virginia, Friday: 5pm – 11pm, Saturday: 5pm – 11pm. Details https://festevents.org/events/2018-season-events/norfolkwaterfrontjazzfestival/

Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival, August 25, 3 – 8pm, Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, 1300 Blanton Avenue, Free. Details https://www.facebook.com/events/344778616038921/

Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride – August 25

On Saturday, the 10th annual Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride will take place starting at the Sports Backers Stadium at 100 Ave. of Champions Richmond, VA. Bike through the Northside of Richmond with no vehicle interference, and celebrate afterwards with refreshments, beer and live music. The 2 mile ride will begin at 7:30 pm and the 8 mile ride starts at 8 pm. Prices for adults range $30-$50 and $15-$25 for youth. Bikers are encouraged to bring lights and wear bright clothing for the ride. For more information, go to www.sportsbackers.org.