× Former Cosby High student who tied up, sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl will serve no jail time

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The former Cosby High School student who prosecutors say tied up and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl on school property will serve no active prison time, as decided by a Chesterfield judge on Wednesday.

19-year-old Logan Michael Osborn pleaded guilty in September to the charge of having carnal knowledge of the girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended – but on Wednesday, Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge T.J. Hauler decided to pause the execution of the two-year term, saying that he wanted more time to review the case.

Prosecutors say that Osborn sexually assaulted the 14-year-old after they attended a school play together, tying a belt around her neck and hands before the assault.

In Virginia, Individuals aged 17 or younger are not legally able to consent to sexual activity.