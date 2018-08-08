× Woman killed when pickup truck runs off King George road

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the woman killed in a Wednesday morning crash as Lisa Marie Gray, 31, of King George, Virginia.

The crash was reported August 8, at about 6:45 a.m., along the 10200 block of Kings Highway.

“A 2002 Nissan pickup [driven by Gray] was traveling westbound, running off road right, and striking several trees,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said citing the trooper’s preliminary investigation. “Gray was not wearing her seat belt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.”

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.