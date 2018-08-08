× Best couple buys $1.62 million Richmond penthouse

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the two top-floor units of a new condo development in the Libbie and Grove area has sold to a former executive of what was once one of Richmond’s best-known companies.

“The Cary” penthouse at 512 Libbie Ave. unit 7 in The Tiber, a recently completed 15-unit development at Libbie and Guthrie avenues, sold June 30 for $1.62 million, above its list price of $1.5 million.

City property records identify the buyers as Andrew and Virginia Lewis, who purchased the 3,500-square-foot unit through a living trust.

Andrew Lewis is a former CEO and president of Best Products Co., the national catalogue-retail chain founded by his parents, Sydney and Frances Lewis.

He served as president from 1976 to 1984, when he succeeded his father as chairman and chief executive before resigning from the company in 1987. Best Products went out of business 10 years later.

The Lewises were represented in the penthouse purchase by Donna Austin with Henrico-based Austin Properties. Austin would not comment on the transaction or discuss her clients.

The listing agent for the penthouse was Engel & Volkers’ Page George, who has been selling the Tiber units for Libbie Guthrie Co. LLC, the development entity led by her husband John George and local businessman David Posner.

