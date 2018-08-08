× Kaine has double-digit lead over Stewart in Va. Senate race, per VCU poll

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine (D – Virginia) and his Republican challenger Corey Stewart is not close three months before Election Day, according to a new statewide poll by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The poll found 49-percent of likely Virginia voters favored Kaine. Twenty-six percent of likely Virginia voters supported Stewart. Twenty percent of likely voters and 57 percent of independents remain undecided, the poll found.

“Stewart is attracting only 66 percent of Republican or Republican-leaning respondents so far and trailing Kaine by more than a 2-to-1 margin among those independents who have already decided for whom they will vote,” survey director Farrah Stone Graham said. “VCU poll By contrast, Kaine has the support of 88 percent of Democrats.”

