Homeowner: New building, access road is causing flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. --A man who has lived in his Dinwiddie County home for 20 years is demanding answers from the county after he says construction is causing his property to flood.

Mark Reese, who said Duncan Road property has rarely flooded until recently, believes the construction of 500,000 square foot building and inadequate drainage are to blame.

Reese said the flooding has become so bad that he is using his cellphone to document what happens when it rains.

"I've got water standing there constantly," Reese said while pointing out a drainage pipe. "It never leaves and it's got tadpoles growing in it."

The pipes were added under an emergency access road cut in beside his property. Reese said the ditch cut beside his property as well as the access road does little to help drainage, which he says an independent contractor agreed with.

"He said the grade on this ditch, he agree's is going the wrong direction and the water will never drain like it's suppose to," he explained.

Reese also said Monday's downpour caused a bigger problem.

"The culvert pipes on both of my driveways down here by the road, the last rain we had, went over top both our drive ways and washed the driveways and neighbors next-door down there. It went over top of him and washed his drive way out".

WTVR CBS 6 reached out to Dinwiddie County and was told the Department of Environmental Quality has to be involved.

"They have a permit open with this project and they're the ones that regulate the storm water flow," Economic Development Director Morgan Ingram explained.

Ingram said the county will work with the homeowner to try to correct the problem.

"The county will definitely contact DEQ and make sure they are aware that this is still going on and see what they can do to remediate this," Ingram said.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.