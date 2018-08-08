Give Medallion Pools a call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Johnny Mazza Jr. and Johnny Mazza III of Medallion Pools shared about the family business. Medallion is a pool manufacturer that offers affordable swimming pools in four different wall types and in virtually any size or shape that you can imagine.Medallion boasts the largest showroom on the East Coast and carries a full range of pool liners, vinyl covers and pool accessories.

Currently, you can buy a Medallion pool installed with stairs and your choice of liner colors for as low as $15,999.

Medallion Pools is located at 840 W. Roslyn Road in Colonial Heights.

Learn more by visiting http://www.medallionpools.com or call (804) 526-7665

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY MEDALLION POOLS}