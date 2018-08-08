× Member of Fredericksburg heroin conspiracy sentenced to 22 years in prison

RICHMOND, Va. — A Fredericksburg man was sentenced today to 22 years in prison for his role in a heroin distribution ring and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records and evidence, 35-year-old Dustin Washington had been involved in the ring since late 2014, selling heroin and fentanyl in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County areas. Over the course of the conspiracy, Washington sold Fentanyl – a more potent, synthetic form of heroin – a least three times, including once to an undercover officer. Officials say that between 2014 and 2017, the group distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin.

On April 17, 2017, law enforcement executed search warrants on the home of two other co-conspirators, finding more than 75 grams of heroin and large quantities of cocaine and MDMA.

Another search warrant executed on Washington’s vehicle led to the discovery of an AR-15 rifle in the trunk of his car.

After being convicted in January od 2015, Washington testified that he was not a part of the ring and had never seen the AR-15 found in his vehicle. At the sentencing hearing, the court found that Washington had committed perjury during his trial testimony, resulting in a sentencing guidelines range of 235-292 months.

Co-defendants Earnest Wright, Tyrell Brown, Michael Fox, and Sheronda Fox, all pleaded guilty and received sentences of 20, 18, 17, and 9 years, respectively