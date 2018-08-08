× Child seriously injured after car, mail truck collide in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — One child was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after the car in which he was riding collided with a mail truck on Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan, according to Virginia State Police.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the female driver of a Ford sedan was traveling eastbound on Old Buckingham road. The Ford vehicle approached a mail carrier vehicle and attempted to pass that vehicle on the left side. The mail carrier driver was making a left turn resulting in both vehicles colliding and overturning,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The female driver of the Ford sedan and two minor children were not seat belted. One child was transported by Med Flight for treatment of serious injuries. The driver and the other child was transported by ambulance for treatment of minor to serious injuries. The driver of the mail carrier sustained minor injuries and was checked at the scene, but was not transported.”

The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, along the 5000 block of Old Buckingham Road.

