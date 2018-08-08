× 1 shot at Central Park McDonald’s; gunman at large

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — One person, described by police as a female, was shot Wednesday afternoon at the McDonald’s located at 1701 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park, according to a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson.

The shooting was reported at 2:07 p.m.

“Patrol officers responded and located one victim who was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect, a black male, flee the scene in a black, GMC Yukon XL headed towards Fall Hill Avenue,” the police spokesperson said. “The suspect is currently at large and considered armed and dangerous. If you see the vehicle, do not approach it and call police immediately.”

