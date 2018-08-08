2018 Designer House “Holly Lawn”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Past president of the Richmond Orchestra Symphony League and current Designer House chair, Susan S Williams along with Richmond Magazine writer, Harry Kollatz shared a preview of the 2018 Richmond Symphony Orchestra League Designer House, “Holly Lawn.”

The Designer House "Holly Lawn" is open to the public for daily tours and special events through September 17 - October 14. Proceed benefit the Richmond Symphony.

Tours are $30 per person.

To plan your visit, and for more information you can visit http://www.RSOL.org

